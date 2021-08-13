Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Tops $918.27 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $918.27 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,922,627,340 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,509,883 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

