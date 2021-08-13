Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €114.67 ($134.90).

Symrise stock opened at €122.65 ($144.29) on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.94.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

