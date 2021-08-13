SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $539,034.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Murai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

