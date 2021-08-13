Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Synthesis Energy Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

