Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Synthesis Energy Systems stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
About Synthesis Energy Systems
