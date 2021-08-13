Syntropy (NOIA) One Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $142.68 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,896,927 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

