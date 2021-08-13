T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Stock Price Down 75.5%

T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)’s stock price dropped 75.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 3,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

About T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in the manufacture of recycled axles and tires. The firm sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets. It also operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California. The company was founded by Terrence J. Sheldon in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, ID.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for T.J.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.J.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.