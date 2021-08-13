Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $45.75, $7.20 and $6.32.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

