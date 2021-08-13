Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,308. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

