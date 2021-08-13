Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

