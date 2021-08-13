Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $538,790.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.00397607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003401 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.41 or 0.00934714 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

