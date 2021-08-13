Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Target by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

