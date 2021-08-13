Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $261.55. The stock had a trading volume of 137,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

