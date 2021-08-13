TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 96,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TATT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 18,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,120. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

