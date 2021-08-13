Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $18.83. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 49,732 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

