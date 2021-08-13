TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$63.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$60.25. 891,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,485. The firm has a market cap of C$58.98 billion and a PE ratio of 29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.20. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

