TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

