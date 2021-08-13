TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CESDF. Raymond James upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,289. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.