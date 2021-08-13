TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.
Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.61. The company had a trading volume of 545,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last three months.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
