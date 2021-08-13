TD Securities Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.61. The company had a trading volume of 545,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

