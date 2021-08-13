TD Securities Boosts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$16.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
FCMGF remained flat at $$12.17 during trading on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.
