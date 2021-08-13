TD Securities Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$21.05. The company had a trading volume of 99,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,644. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.29. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9622577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

