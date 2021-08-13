TD Securities Lowers Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) to Hold

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. The company has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

