TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.08.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,123,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,962,000 after acquiring an additional 88,636 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

