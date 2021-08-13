TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TechPrecision stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 23,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

