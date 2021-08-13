TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

