Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.63 Million

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $113.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $490.12 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

