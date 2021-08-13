Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 310.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

