Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.00. 1,297,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,222. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.