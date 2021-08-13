Telcoin (TEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.81 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $21.81 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

