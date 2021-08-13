Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading Down 0.3%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.26 ($3.84) and last traded at €3.27 ($3.85). Approximately 93,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.28 ($3.86).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.32. The company has a market cap of $894.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

