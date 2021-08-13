Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $456.71 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

