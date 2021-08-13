Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,028,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.0 days.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

