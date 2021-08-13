Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,028,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.0 days.
Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.45.
