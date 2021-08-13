Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

