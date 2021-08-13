Telstra Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Telstra Company Profile
