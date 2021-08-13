Telstra Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

