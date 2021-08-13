Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $773.11

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.11 ($10.10) and traded as low as GBX 185.89 ($2.43). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 186.20 ($2.43), with a volume of 1,354,723 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 773.11. The company has a quick ratio of 29.90, a current ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.