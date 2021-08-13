Tendies Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $759,397.49 and $96,333.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00890701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00106160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,720 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,720 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

