TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $665,221.13 and $93,379.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00302663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00130906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00154916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002369 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,856,380 coins and its circulating supply is 37,779,288 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

