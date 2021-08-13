TERA (TERA) Tops One Day Volume of $117,988.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $117,988.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

