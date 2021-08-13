Terex (TEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2021 – Terex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

8/2/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/14/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

7/6/2021 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. However, high input costs, incentive compensation and supply chain headwinds will impair results in the near term. Nevertheless, this will likely be offset by the company’s cost control efforts. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

6/30/2021 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term earnings growth. The company’s strong liquidity and cash position positions it well to sail through the current unprecedented situation. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will also lead to improved margins. Earnings estimates for the second quarter and full year 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately.”

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Terex Co alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.