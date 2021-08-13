Ternoa Reaches Market Cap of $16.53 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $510,722.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00152193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.66 or 1.00037606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00867307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

