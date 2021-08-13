Terren S. Peizer Sells 99,693 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 502,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ontrak by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

