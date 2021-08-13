Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.97 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $62.97 billion and approximately $69.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00153407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,446.57 or 0.99600655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00858504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.83 or 0.07108367 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 62,945,734,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

