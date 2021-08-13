Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.01. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $5.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $33.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $49.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $17.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,508.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,514.60. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 287 shares of company stock worth $455,287 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

