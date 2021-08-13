Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 172,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 747,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,127,816. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

