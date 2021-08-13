Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. 437,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. The company has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

