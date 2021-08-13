Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.68. The company had a trading volume of 395,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

