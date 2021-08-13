Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 764,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

