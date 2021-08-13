Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,897. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.