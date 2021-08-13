Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,950. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

