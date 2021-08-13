Texas Permanent School Fund Has $23.27 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.64. The company had a trading volume of 100,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

