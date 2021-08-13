Texas Permanent School Fund Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $486.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

